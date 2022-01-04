Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.