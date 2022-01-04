Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.