Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:OASMY opened at $0.84 on Friday. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 1,098.69%. Analysts predict that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

