Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of BKOR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

