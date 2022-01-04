O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 154.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

