O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI opened at $267.43 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $240.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

