O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 182,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

