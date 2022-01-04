O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

