O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.