NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

