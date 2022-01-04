NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $9.98 on Monday. NU has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

