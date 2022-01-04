NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE NU opened at $9.98 on Monday. NU has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

