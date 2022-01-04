NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $180.43 Average PT from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.