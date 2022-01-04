Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

