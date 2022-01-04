Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $585.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the lowest is $536.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $763.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,042,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,400,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

