Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 28th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON NTV opened at GBX 65 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.22. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £105.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.