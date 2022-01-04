Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 28th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NTV opened at GBX 65 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.22. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.25). The company has a market capitalization of £105.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.05.

Get Northern 2 VCT alerts:

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.