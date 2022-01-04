Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $325.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

NSC stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

