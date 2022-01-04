Nord/LB Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €77.00 Price Target

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

Shares of KWS stock opened at €74.70 ($84.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €63.20 ($71.82) and a 1 year high of €80.90 ($91.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

