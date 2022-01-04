Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

