Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,757. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

