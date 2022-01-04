Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY remained flat at $$21.15 during trading on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.3425 per share. This is a boost from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

