Nikulski Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 214,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 29.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

DE stock opened at $342.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $263.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

