NFTify (N1) One Day Volume Tops $25,898.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $25,898.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

