Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.35. Nexters shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
