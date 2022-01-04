Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.35. Nexters shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

