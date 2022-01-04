NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,163 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

