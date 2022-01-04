NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.45 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.37). 42,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 845,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The stock has a market cap of £597.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 0.80%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

