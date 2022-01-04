NextCapital Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,256,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409,276 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 16.3% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $835,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.