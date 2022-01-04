NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $117.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,991 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $117,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 258,760 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,594,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

