New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,954 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

NYSE:HII opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

