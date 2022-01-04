New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,634 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

