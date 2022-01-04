New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 50,969 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Barnes Group worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Amundi bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

