New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $3,245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

