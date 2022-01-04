New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 47,167 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CMC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

