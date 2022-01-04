New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,500 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,847 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of People’s United Financial worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

