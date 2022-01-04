New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,363 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

