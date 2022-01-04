New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 121,912 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,912 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.64% of Weatherford International worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

