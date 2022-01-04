New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 17,065 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

