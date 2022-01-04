New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Up 78.0% in December

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:NFH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 216,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,957. New Frontier Health has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26.

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.