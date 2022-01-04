New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of NWWCF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.