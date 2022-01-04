New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NWWCF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

