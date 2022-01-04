Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.1% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 282.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $599.75. 50,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,306. The company has a market capitalization of $265.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

