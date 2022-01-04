NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Cap Hits $117,193.43

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $117,193.43 and $255.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00022245 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.