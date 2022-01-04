NativeCoin (N8V) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market cap of $402,068.10 and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00226936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.00516596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00092188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.