National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Shares Up 9.4%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

