Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €317.00 ($360.23) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €278.60 ($316.59).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

