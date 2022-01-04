MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.48 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

