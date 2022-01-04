MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $395.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.