MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 7,723 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

CME opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.79. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.51 and a 52-week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

