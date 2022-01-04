MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

