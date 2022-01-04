MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,632,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $304.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

