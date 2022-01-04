mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 272.7% in December

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
About mPhase Technologies
