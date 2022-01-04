mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Up 272.7% in December

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. mPhase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

