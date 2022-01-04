Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $213.55 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total value of $207,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,941 shares of company stock worth $62,625,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morningstar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Morningstar worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

